BIPD Delegation Signed Cooperation Agreements with Egyptian institutions

Listen to this article now

- Advertisement -

Bahrain Institute for Political Development (BIPD) delegation headed by the Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees Dr. Shaikha Mai bint Sulaiman Al Otaibi and the BIPD CEO Eman Faisal Janahi visited different Egyptian institutions and signed cooperation agreements.

The delegation visited and signed cooperation agreements with the Central Agency for Organization & Administration, the National Training Academy, and Kamal Adham Center for Television and Digital Journalism.

The agreement aimed to exchange expertise and provide seminars, lectures, workshops, training programs, and specialized research in political rehabilitation and preparing youth leaders.

The institute affirmed the objectives of the comprehensive development project of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the democratic process that Bahrain is experiencing, and the important political, social, and economic outcomes for citizens.

BIPD stressed its keenness to enhance cooperation with various Arab and international institutions to achieve the institute’s goals.