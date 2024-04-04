BIS organizes a business meeting for the delegation of the Indian Economic Trade Organization

- Advertisement -

The Bahrain India Society, in partnership with the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce, organized a business meeting for the delegation of the Indian Economic Trade Organization at the Chamber Majlis, in the presence of His Excellency Mr. Abdullah bin Adel Fakhro, Minister of Industry and Commerce, Mr. Samir Nass, Chairman of the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce, and Mr. Abdul Rahman Juma, Chairman of the Bahrain India Society. & the Board members.

The delegation included 13 members of the organization, most notably the former Ambassador of the Republic of India to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Balkrishna Shetty, the President of the Indian Trade and Economic Organization, Asif Iqbal, and the Vice President of the Indian Trade and Economic Organization, Wali Kashif.

During the meeting, they discussed developing economic relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Republic of India and how to maximize commercial and industrial cooperation in a way that serves the establishment of more investment projects between the two friendly countries. The delegation appreciated the depth of the historical relations between Bahrain and India.

Mr. Abdul Rahman Juma, Chairman Bahrain India Society, welcomed the delegation of the Indian Economic Trade Organization, stressing the strength of the economic ties that have brought together the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Republic of India for many decades, which was reflected in the doubling of the volume of Indian investments in the Kingdom in several sectors, most notably trade, industry, tourism, real estate development, logistics services, and others. a lot.

The delegation expressed its aspiration to establish a fruitful cooperation partnership with the Kingdom of Bahrain by studying the conclusion of agreements to enhance mutual international trade and investment relations between the Kingdom and India in a way that consolidates the commitment of both countries to excellence in the field of business.

The delegation also discussed with members of the Bahraini Indian Association and the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry opportunities to provide customizable business services to Indian companies that are designed to meet their aspirations to expand the scope of their business in the Kingdom of Bahrain and pave the way for Indian companies wishing to conduct their operations in the Kingdom to enter the local market in several promising sectors.