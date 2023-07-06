BisB achieved the membership grade of Fellow of the Business Continuity Institute (FBCI)

- Advertisement -

Mr. Mohamed Isa Hammad, Chief Information Security Officer of BisB and NBB Group’s Group Head of Business Continuity Management, achieved the certified membership grade of Fellow of the Business Continuity Institute (FBCI). He is the first Bahraini and GCC national to obtain this grade.

The FBCI grades are awarded to individuals whose active contributions have led to a positive impact on a local, regional, and international level. Mr. Mohamed’s achievement recognizes his exceptional accomplishments across a variety of global initiatives, including his participation in the judging panel of multiple regional and global BCI Awards, as well as his efforts in the review committee for the ISO 22301:2019, in which he provided his recommendations to develop the latest guidelines.

Mohamed Hammad is the only participating member from the Middle East in the BCI Good Practice Guidelines (GPG) 2023 Working Group, responsible for setting out the guidelines that will lead the business continuity sector internationally Mohamed actively works to establish and develop regulations, national strategies, and policies in the field of business continuity, information, and cyber security. And chair of the Bahrain Association of Bank’s (BAB) Business Continuity Management committee

Throughout his career, Mohamed led BisB to receive the ISO 22301:2019 – in business continuity management system (BCMS), as the first organization in the Kingdom and the second in the Middle East. Over the past three years, he achieved the 2020 “BCI Continuity and Resilience Professional (Private Sector) Award, in the Middle East, followed by demonstrating NBB and BisB synergy by winning the “BCI Collaboration in Resilience Award”, in the Middle East in 2021. And leading the joint NBB Group team to achieve the “BCI Continuity and Resilience Team Award”, in the Middle East and Global levels in 2022.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Yaser Alsharifi, Chief Executive Officer of BisB, said: “We are proud of Mohamed Hammad, the Bank’s Chief Information Security Officer, for achieving the membership grade from a prestigious organization that meets the standards of all world leading institutions. As a highly specialized grade achieved by a limited number of professionals in the field, Mohamed Hammad’s accomplishment is both a milestone for our organization and a source of pride for the Group as a whole.”

He added: “The achievement reflects the talents of our national competencies and their presence within the global landscape, in addition to emphasizing the cultural and intellectual leadership of our team. This also stands as a testament to our commitment to embracing and supporting promising, local talent and our ongoing efforts to develop our information security systems.”

The Business Continuity Institute (BCI) is the leading international professional body in the field of continuity and resilience headquartered in the United Kingdom, the organization is responsible for various international initiatives and programs. Joined by thousands of members worldwide, the Institute defines international guidelines used by regulators from across a variety of leading industries.