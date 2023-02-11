BisB Achieves ISO Certifications in Environmental Management, Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems

- Advertisement -

Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), the leading provider of digital banking services in the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced its most recent achievement as the first Islamic bank in the Kingdom to receive the ISO 14001:2015 in Environment Management Systems and the ISO 45001:2018 in Occupational Health and Safety Management systems. The accreditation was awarded to the Bank on behalf of Bureau Veritas, a global market leader for TIC Services, with the support of HA Consultancies, one of the leading providers of advisory and training services in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

BisB now joins an exclusive regional lineup of banks that have met the required criteria for the ISO certification, such as: supporting sustainability initiatives by offering a safe and healthy workplace within an environment that promotes employees’ well-being, as well as taking consistent steps to systematically improve occupational health and safety procedures. In addition to reducing carbon emissions for banking operations and enhancing resource conservation and efficiency programs with a commitment to achieving ESG goals.

Mr. Yaser Alsharifi, Chief Executive Officer of BisB, was present to receive the certifications from Mr. Nauman Munawar, Certification Manager at Bureau Veritas, alongside representatives from the Bank, the NBB Group, and Bureau Veritas.

Commenting on the occasion, Chief Executive Officer of BisB, said: “We are extremely pleased and proud to be the first local Islamic bank to achieve this prestigious accreditation. The achievement aligns with our 3-year sustainability roadmap, and bears witness to the success of our ESG initiatives which aim to achieve the Kingdom’s 2060 net-zero goals, in line with the Economic Vision 2030 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. “