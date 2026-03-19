BisB Announces Availability of Eid Banknotes “Eidiya” at ATMs and Branches

Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), a leading provider of innovative and digital Islamic banking services in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced the availability of new banknotes in preparation for the upcoming Eid Al-Fitr. The banknotes will be made available across BisB’s branches and financial malls, in addition to a number of the bank’s ATMs.

The bank confirmed that the new banknotes will be accessible through ATMs located at BisB’s financial Mall located at Hamad Town, Arad, Riffa, and Budaiya. Customer service teams will also continue providing the service across the previously announced branches during official working hours.

Through this service, customers will be able to conveniently obtain Eid banknotes, enabling a smoother and more comfortable banking experience during this festive occasion.

BisB noted that the quantities of the new banknotes are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, allowing customers to benefit from this seasonal service efficiently.

This initiative reflects Bahrain Islamic Bank’s ongoing commitment to enhancing its banking services and delivering practical and innovative solutions that meet customers’ needs, particularly during peak seasons and special occasions when demand for fast and flexible banking services increases.

For more information about the bank’s services, branches and financial malls and ATMs locations, customers can visit www.bisb.com or follow the bank’s official social media accounts.