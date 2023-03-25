BisB Announces its Ramadan Campaign

- Advertisement -

Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), the leading provider of digital banking services in the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced the launch of its Ramadan campaign, starting from 23rd March to 30th April 2023. The campaign offers customers reduced profit rates on a number of financing schemes including: auto, property and Tas’heel financing, in addition to free life insurance when applying for a Mazaya finance.

Commenting on the occasion, Faisal Hamed Al Abdulla, Acting Head of Retail Banking at BisB, said: “We are pleased to announce the launch our latest campaign for the Holy Month of Ramadan. Through the initiative, we look forward to providing our dear customers with an exceptional banking experience coupled with a diverse range of benefits including Sharia-compliance, expedited processing and approvals, competitive annual profit rates, and much more.”

For more information on the campaign, visit the Bank’s website at www.bisb.com, follow the official Instagram @bahrainislamicbank for the latest updates, or contact the following numbers: 17515151, 33665502, 33665503, 33665504.