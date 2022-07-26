BisB Collaborates with UOB to Support FinTech Students

Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), the leading bank in providing digital financial solutions in the Kingdom of Bahrain, recently announced its partnership with the University of Bahrain in support of the Central Bank of Bahrain’s FinTech and Innovation initiative. The initiative enables students seeking a Master’s degree in Financial Technology (FinTech) with access to the digital lab, FinHub973, where they have been provided with the opportunity to apply their acquired skills and knowledge practically, as part of their graduation projects.

Through this collaboration, BisB aimed to develop the students’ knowledge on personal finance management in order to support their graduation projects by better acquainting them with the pillars and fundamentals of personal finance management.

Commenting on the occasion, Hassan Jarrar, Chief Executive Officer of BisB, said, “We are delighted to be supporting FinTech students pursuing a Master’s degree at the University of Bahrain, as part of the CBB’s initiative. This comes as part of our CSR program, Jood, which focuses on innovation and education to equip students with the required skill set and knowledge, creating a future-ready workforce. We are proud to take part in mentoring these students and enabling their creativity as we familiarize them with personal finance management, which will help contribute to the completion of their graduation projects. We look forward to seeing these students become potential leaders in the sector and part of a strong and highly equipped workforce.”

For his part, Hussain Fardan, a graduate student – majoring in Financial Technology at the University of Bahrain, said, “First of all, I would like to extend my thanks and appreciation to Bahrain Islamic Bank and its employees for providing me with this valuable opportunity to benefit from the information and innovations carried out by the Bank in my graduation project. The bank has contributed to enabling me to have all the information and skills needed to complete my graduation project under the supervision of a group of specialized employees, each according to his field.

The Central Bank of Bahrain recently announced its initiative to support graduation projects for FinTech students pursuing a Master’s degree at the University of Bahrain. Students will be given the opportunity to experience the use of modern technology in the digital lab of the CBB FinHub973, which is powered by FinTech Galaxy. The digital lab will help students put their skills to test and enable participating financial institutions to learn about innovative ideas for future generations