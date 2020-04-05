Following the directives of the Government encouraging caution and social distancing, and in line with its continuous efforts to safeguard the well-being of its employees during this period of uncertainty, Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB) has instructed over 60% of its employees to work from home. This precautionary measure was executed gradually in an effort to shield both staff and customers from any potential health risk, while ensuring smooth business operations.

BisB’s work-from-home policy prioritised all mothers, pregnant women and those who are caring for elderly family members at home, while critical business functions were also strategically segregated and given secure capabilities to work remotely.

Commenting on this move, Mr. Hassan Amin Jarrar, Chief Executive Officer of BisB said, “We have embraced the work-from-home approach because the health and safety of our staff and customers is our primary concern. We appreciate that the current situation has put a lot of strain on all of our staff members, causing worry, uncertainty and concern. We have been vigilant in our efforts to keep our people safe, informed, and better prepared by deploying all necessary pre-emptive measures to avert any possible risk, while making sure that we keep our business running efficiently to assist our customers.”