BisB Gold Sponsors for 22nd Edition of AAOIFI’s Annual Conference

- Advertisement -

Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), a leading provider of Islamic digital banking services, announced its golden sponsorship of the 22nd edition of AAOIFI’s Annual Sharia’a Boards Conference. Supported by the Central Bank of Bahrain and organized by the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions, the event is set to take place on 28 and 29 April 2024, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

The Bank’s sponsorship comes as part of its social responsibility framework and emphasizes its ongoing efforts to spread its industry expertise and knowledge, as well as elevate the role of Islamic finance within the community.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Mr. Yaser Alsharifi, Chief Executive Officer of BisB, said: “We are proud to continuously showcase our support as gold sponsors for AAOIFI’s Annual Conference, one of the most prominent global platforms discussing the latest Sharia’a topics and trends in international Islamic finance. We look forward to gaining powerful insight from various Sharia’a experts, decision-makers and leaders who will utilize their experiences by raising fundamental issues, themes and discussions. We would also like to thank the organizers for holding this prestigious event, as well as their tireless efforts towards making this prestigious event a success.”

Bahrain Islamic Bank is the first Retail Islamic bank in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the fourth in the region. The bank has played a pivotal role in the development of the Islamic banking services industry in Bahrain, offering innovative sharia-compliant financial services and contributing to the creation of globally recognized Islamic banking references used by the industry.