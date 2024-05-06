BisB Honors “Tejoori for her” Winners

- Advertisement -

Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), the leading provider of digital banking services in the Kingdom of Bahrain, recently honored the winners of the monthly draw for Tejoori Al Islami prizes at “Tejoori for Her” segment, which is exclusively designed for women, as part of a special event organized by the bank for the winners of the Tejoori Al Islami account across all segments at Vida Beach Resort in Marassi Al Bahrain.

The celebration was attended by Ms. Fatema AlAlawi, Chief Retail Banking Officer at Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), in addition to several officials and employees from the Bank.

The winners of the diamond bracelets from “Diveji” Jewellery in “Tejoori for Her” category monthly draws were Fatima Abdel Aziz Mohamed, Lulwa Ahmed Bin Dinah, Asma Mohamed Abdullah and Aseel Mohamed.

Ms. Fatema AlAlawi, Chief Retail Banking Officer at BisB, said: “We congratulate all the winners of the special monthly draw for “Tejoori for Her” segment, which we have allocated to women in honor of them and to encourage them for saving. We wish all the winners good luck and to win again in the various Tejoori Islamic account prizes throughout the year.”

- Advertisement -

The winners of the monthly draw for the Tejoori Al Islami prizes at “Tejoori for Her” segment which is exclusively for women expressed their immense joy and gratitude at winning the diamond bracelets from BisB, expressing their thanks for BisB appreciation of women and honoring them in this special event, emphasizing that BisB is their preferred choice in dealing and providing banking products and services that always meet their banking requirements and needs.

The new Tejoori Al Islami scheme for 2024 has introduced new segments such as “Tejoori for Her” an exclusive segment designed for women, “Tejoori Youth” tailored for customers under the age of 25, and “Tejoori First time Winner” specifically for customers who have not won in the past year or more. The latest edition of the scheme features an extended list of prizes totaling to 2,024 winners.

In addition to regular monthly prizes, this year’s scheme boasts four quarterly prizes of $100,000 in the first quarter, $200,000 in the second quarter, and $300,000 in the third quarter, while the Tejoori Al Islami grand prize is worth $1,000,000.

To learn more about the Tejoori Al Islami account and the interactive campaign, visit the Bank’s website https://www.bisb.com/ contact the call center on 17515151, or follow the Bank’s Instagram page; @bahrainislamicbank.