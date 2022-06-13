BisB Hosts a Blood Drive for Employees

The Social Committee of Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), the leading provider of Islamic digital banking services in the Kingdom of Bahrain recently organized a blood donation drive for the bank’s employees, which was held in celebration of World Blood Donor Day, in collaboration with the Friends of Health Association and the Blood Donation Department at King Hamad University Hospital.

The Bank organized the blood drive in support of World Blood Donor Day, one of 11 official global public health campaigns marked by the World Health Organization (WHO), which is held annually on June 14 in order to raise awareness of the need for safe blood and thank blood donors for their voluntary, life-saving blood donations and contributions that are vital for national health systems around the world. The Day was also created to support national blood transfusion services, blood donor organizations and other nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) in strengthening and expanding their voluntary blood donor programs by reinforcing national and local campaigns.

For 2022, the World Blood Donor Day slogan “Donating blood is an act of solidarity: Join the effort and save lives” draws attention to the roles that voluntary blood donations play in saving lives and enhancing solidarity within communities; intended to thank blood donors in the world and create wider public awareness of the need for regular, unpaid blood donation year-round to maintain adequate supplies and achieve timely access to safe blood transfusion. Moreover, it aims to recognize and promote the values of voluntary unpaid blood donation in enhancing community solidarity and social cohesion.