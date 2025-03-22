BisB Hosts Sustainability Strategy Workshop

Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), the leading provider of innovative Islamic financial solutions for simplifying money matters in the Kingdom of Bahrain, recently hosted a workshop about The Sustainability Strategy. The workshop convened industry experts from the Supreme Council of Environment (SCE), KPMG, and Visa International to explore environmentally friendly practices, ESG integration, and the role of digital solutions in advancing sustainability objectives.

The workshop featured in-depth discussions on Bahrain’s environmental landscape and emerging ESG trends. Experts delivered insightful presentations on sustainable business processes, regulatory developments, and innovative approaches to responsible banking. Attendees exchanged ideas on actionable steps that financial institutions, including BisB, can adopt to reinforce organisation-wide ESG commitments. A central theme of the workshop’s agenda was the role of digital transformation in accelerating sustainability efforts. Participants explored how the Bank can leverage digital platforms to expand its sustainability footprint.

Mr. Ameer Dairi, Chief Financial & Strategy Officer of BisB said,: “Sustainability is the foundation of a resilient financial sector of today. We recognise that integrating ESG principles into our business strategy is central to our long-term growth and positive impact. This workshop provided a vital platform for collaboration where industry leaders came together to exchange their insights on innovations that can drive meaningful change. By leveraging technology and cultivating strategic partnerships, we are committed towards building a more sustainable, equitable, and inclusive financial ecosystem.”

The Sustainability Strategy Workshop highlights BisB’s steadfast focus on augmenting ESG best practices across its operations. As the Bank continues to embed sustainable initiatives within its business model, it encourages stakeholders to stay informed about upcoming efforts and partnerships that support a greener, more progressive future for Bahrain and the wider region.