BisB invites participation in the campaign for “Tejoori” accounts

- Advertisement -

Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), the leading provider of Islamic digital banking services in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced the launch of its promotional campaign for its Tejoori Al Islami awards scheme, with the total value of USD 3,900,00. The campaign will be held on the ground floor of City Centre Bahrain starting from the 2nd till the 8th of July to encourage customers to open a Tejoori account and start investing to access exclusive opportunities and benefits.

The campaign will allow mall visitors to open a new Tejoori account in a simple and quick process while existing customers will be able to top-up their Tejoori accounts through the BisB Mobile Banking app or with the assistance of the Bank’s staff members at the stand. Upon completing the registration and deposit process, customers who have opened new Tejoori accounts or deposited into their existing accounts will receive an SMS allowing them to participate in the campaign’s games and activities. Every BD 50 deposited will entitle participants to one coupon, which enables them to play one of the games or activities on the interactive platform. While customers who deposit sums of over BD 500 will be issued two coupons, and customers who deposit an amount exceeding BD 1,000 will receive three coupons.

The interactive platform will include a series of games where participants will get a chance to win instant prizes up to BD100. Participants will also be able to take part in the “Unlock the Tejoori” game, where they will get three chances to guess the code to unlock the Tejoori and win instant prizes of up to BD500, which will be instantly added to their Tejoori Al Islami account. In addition to all these exciting rewards, all participants will be able to enter the Tejoori draws and have a chance to win the second quarterly prize of the year with a value of USD 200,000.

Reflecting on the launch of the campaign, Ms. Fatema AlAlawi, Chief Retail Banking Officer at BisB, said, “We are dedicated to rewarding our customers with generous prizes as well as providing them with multiple opportunities to win. We have launched this campaign to reward even more of our customers through these fun and interactive games. We invite everyone to visit our stand at City Centre Bahrain during the campaign period, to open a new Tejoori account and start their investment journey or increase their deposit in their Tejoori accounts to unlock exclusive benefits and increase their chances of winning Tejoori Al Islami awards with a total value of USD 3,900,000, which includes a grand prize worth 1,500,000 to one lucky winner.”

- Advertisement -

BisB invites everyone to participate in the campaign and benefit from its prizes by opening a Tejoori account or doubling their investments in their Tejoori account through the Bank’s mobile application. To learn more about the details and developments of the campaign as well as the names of the winners, you can visit the Bank’s website https://www.bisb.com/ or follow the Bank’s Instagram page; @bahrainislamicbank