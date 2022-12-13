BisB Launches Tejoori Activation at City Centre Bahrain

- Advertisement -

Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), the leading provider of digital banking services in the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced the launch of an exclusive campaign for its Tejoori account, with a total amount of $1,200,000 to be delivered as a monthly salary of $100,000 for a whole year. An interactive experience will be available on the ground floor of City Centre Bahrain, from December 8 to December 17, 2022. The initiative aims to encourage customers to make use of the various benefits of the Bank’s Tejoori account as well as provide them with opportunities to win instant prizes by saving and participating in different interactive games.

Throughout the campaign period, Visitors that pass by the Registration Stand will benefit from seamless and facilitated access to opening a new Tejoori account, wherein existing customers will be able to top-up their accounts with the assistance of BisB’s staff members. Upon registering and depositing into the account, both new and current customers will receive an SMS to participate in the interactive games and events hosted at the BisB’s Activation Stand. Participants that deposit BD 50 or more will be eligible to receive one coupon, while deposits exceeding BD 500 will receive two coupons, and deposits of over BD 1000 will provide participants with 3 coupons. Customers will then be able to participate in various games to win valuable cash prizes and rewards that will be added instantly to their account balance.

The expansive Activation Stand will feature a variety of interactive games, events, and activities, and instant rewards of up to BD 500 with “Unlock the Tejoori”, an interactive game where customers will have three chances to guess a secret code to open the Tejoori safe. All customers will be required to present a valid form of identification to participate in any of the games.

Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Yaser Alsharifi, Chief Executive Officer of BisB, said, “We are pleased to continuously provide our customers and Tejoori account users with a simplified banking experience, all while rewarding them with instant and valuable cash prizes through our latest Tejoori campaign at City Centre Bahrain. Through this initiative, we aim to create an unparalleled experience, encourage everyone to save, and instill financial learning within local community in a fun environment. We urge all our customers to increase their deposits in their Tejoori accounts through the Bank’s digital app, to be eligible to double their chances of winning December’s monthly salary grand prize.”

BisB invites everyone to participate in the Campaign and benefit from its valuable rewards by opening a new Tejoori account or doubling their deposits through the BisB Mobile Banking app.