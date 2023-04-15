BisB Launches Tejoori Al Islami Promotional Campaign for 2023

- Advertisement -

Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), the leading provider of digital banking services in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has launched its Tejoori Al Islami Promotional Campaign for 2023. Compared to last year, this year’s scheme will triple the number of winners and double the total cash prizes to USD $3.9 million.

Throughout the year, over 600 winners will get the chance to win the following cash prizes: 550 monthly prizes worth USD $1,000 for each winner, 50 monthly prizes worth USD $25,000 for each winner, and 3 quarterly prizes worth USD $200,000 for each winner, in addition to one lucky grand prize winner of USD $1.5 million, bringing the total Tejoori Al Islami prize scheme for the year 2023 to USD $3.9 million.

On the occasion, Mr. Yaser Alsharifi, Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), stated: “We are excited to launch the Tejoori Al Islami Promotional Campaign for 2023, which was designed based on our customers’ feedback and tailored to their expectations. We decided that the campaign should provide our valued customers with higher chances of winning, in which the number of winners has tripled in comparison to last year’s scheme, in addition to doubling the cash prizes that now total USD $3.9 million. To become one of the many lucky winners of ‘Tejoori Al Islami Account Scheme for 2023’, we urge our current customers to increase their investments in their Tejoori accounts and invite all potential customers to open a new Tejoori account by depositing BHD 50 or more to increase their chances of winning. “

Customers will be eligible to enter the year-round draw for every BHD 50 invested in their Tejoori Al Islami accounts, which can be conducted via the BisB Mobile app, BenefitPay, ATM deposit machines, or any of our 9 branches. The draws will be held under the supervision of representatives from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, and winners will be announced through the Bank’s official social media channels and news platforms.

For further inquiries on the Tejoori Al Islami Account, please contact the Bank’s call center at 17515151, follow the Bank’s official Instagram account, or visit the Bank’s website.