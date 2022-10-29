BisB Organizes a “Think Pink” Event for its Employees

- Advertisement -

In line with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Social Committee of Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB) recently organized a “Think Pink” event for the entire Bank’s employees, which included a set of awareness sessions and various interactive activities in regards to the occasion.

In solidarity with the global initiative, BisB collaborated with Dr. Amal AlRayes, General Surgical Oncologist and Breast Surgeon and member of the Gulf Committee for Cancer Control, to present an awareness session for the Bank’s female employees. The session aimed to shed light on a variety of pertinent topics regarding Breast Cancer, ranging from the importance of regular check-ups and early detection, to clarifying common medical misconceptions and the development of breast surgery in the Kingdom. The event concluded with a Q&A session followed by a raffle for the attendees.

As part of its ongoing commitment to cater to the wellbeing of its female employees, the Bank provided free medical examinations at Al Malaki Specialist Hospital in collaboration with Protection Insurance Services.

Commenting on the occasion, Ms. Afnan Ahmed Saleh, Chief Human Resources Officer of BisB, said, “In line with BisB’s aim of continually investing in the health and wellbeing of our workforce and as part of our ethos of social responsibility, we are proud to have hosted this year’s Breast Cancer Awareness event. We look forward to organizing more awareness-based initiatives and activities across the Bank in the near future.”