BisB Organizes Breast Cancer Awareness Event for its Employees

Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB) has organized a breast cancer awareness event for its female employees in collaboration with Al Malaki Specialist Hospital, Bahrain Bankers Trade Union, and Bahrain Free Labour Unions Federation. This comes in line with the Bank’s commitment to the mental and physical health of its team.

The event included an awareness seminar about breast cancer presented by Dr. Ghufran Ahmed Jassim from Al Malaki Specialist Hospital. The event also included a medical screening for female employees.