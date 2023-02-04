BisB Organizes Sports Day Activities for Employees

- Advertisement -
Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), the leading provider of Islamic digital banking services in the Kingdom of Bahrain, organized sporting activities for its employees on Thursday, February 2, 2023, to celebrate Bahrain Sports Day.
Activities included an interdepartmental football tournament for the Bank’s male employees, while female employees took part in fitness classes for a chance to win prizes. A communal lunch followed the activities. The event comes in celebration of Bahrain Sports Day, which aims to encourage regular exercise, healthy competition, and teamwork in a positive atmosphere, ultimately promoting the adoption of a healthy lifestyle.
