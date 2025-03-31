BisB Partners with IKNS to Tackle E-Waste Challenges

Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), the leading provider of innovative Islamic financial solutions for simplifying money matters in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has partnered with Ibn Khuldoon National School (IKNS) to support “The Forgotten Fortune,” a national campaign led by the school to address the escalating issue of electronic waste (e-waste).

Launched in response to UNESCO’s global call, the initiative seeks to educate both the school community and the wider public about the environmental hazards posed by e-waste and promote sustainable recycling practices across Bahrain. BisB has committed wholeheartedly to this cause, reinforcing its dedication to firmly align with environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles and attain the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The partnership agreement was formalised during a visit by a delegation from IKNS to BisB, which included number of faculty members and student representatives. Through the joined endeavour various activities will be planned to educate and engage employees and the Bahraini public. These include direct e-waste collection drives involving Bank staff. With BisB’s support, IKNS is also planning public-facing outdoor activities focused on e-waste collection across the Kingdom, alongside other potential community-driven initiatives such as carnivals and sporting events.

Mr. Ameer Dairi, Chief Financial & Strategy Officer of BisB remarked, “We are delighted to support this campaign alongside the dedicated students of IKNS. BisB is steadfast in its pursuit of ESG and sustainability objectives in full alignment with the UN SDGs and Bahrain’s long-term vision. Through this collaboration, we aim to elevate awareness of the e-waste challenge, empower our youth, and galvanise community action. Our ongoing cooperation with IKNS throughout the year will further support this vital cause and help nurture a sustainable future for all.”

BisB remains determined to actively participate in programmes that resonate with its ESG framework, reflecting its ongoing efforts to engage with the community and contribute meaningfully towards Bahrain’s long-term sustainability goals.