BisB Partners with Majestic Car Centre Deals

Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), the leading provider of innovative Islamic financial solutions for simplifying money matters in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has signed a partnership agreement with Majestic Car Centre to offer exclusive Auto Finance deals.

The signing ceremony was attended by Mr. Abdulla Yousif Bahzad, Acting Head of Priority Banking at BisB, and Mr. Ebrahim Abdulla Al Senan, Owner of Majestic Car Centre, along with senior officials from both organisations.

This partnership provides BisB customers with exclusive benefits when purchasing vehicles from Majestic Car Centre. Customers visiting the showroom will gain access to preferential rates and tailored financing solutions designed to enhance affordability and convenience.

As part of the agreement, BisB customers will enjoy a repayment grace period of up to six months, ensuring greater financial flexibility. Additionally, the collaboration extends for three years, from 16th February 2025 to 16th February 2028, providing customers seeking lucrative financing solutions the best competitive profit rates.

During the upcoming holy month of Ramadan, customers visiting Majestic’s dealerships will also benefit from exclusive in-store offers, further enriching their vehicle purchasing experience.

The initiative aligns with BisB’s ongoing efforts to enhance its service offerings by establishing strong partnerships with key market players. By collaborating with Majestic Car Centre, the Bank reinforces its commitment to delivering tailored financial solutions that cater to the evolving needs of its customers.

BisB remains dedicated to working jointly with prominent local and international businesses to provide added value across its product portfolio, reinforcing its position as a leading Islamic financial institution in the Kingdom.