BisB Provides Eid Clothes to Children at Al Sanabel Orphan Care Society

In line with its commitment towards supporting the overall wellbeing of the community, Team Jood, the volunteers behind Bahrain Islamic Bank’s (BisB) social responsibility platform, has recently accompanied 30 children, from ages 7 to 12, from Al Sanabel Orphan Care Society to shop for Eid Al Adha.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Hassan Jarrar, Chief Executive Officer of BisB, said, “As part of our intent to diversify Jood’s initiatives to include all segments of our community, this latest initiative of shopping for Eid clothes with the children of Al Sanabel Orphan Care Society is a small gesture that seeks to bring them joy on a special occasion. We plan to continue to tie up with various entities and organizations across the Kingdom to contribute to the betterment of the society at large.”

On his end, Rev. Sh. Adnan Abdullah Al Qattan, Chairman of the Board Directors at Al Sanabel Orphan Care Society, said: “We would like to extend our gratitude to BisB for this initiative and thank the volunteers for their efforts in spending quality time with the children in a fun day out. We would also like to take this opportunity to emphasize the importance of holistic support for orphans, which will only be possible with the contribution of all members of society and the various organizations in Bahrain.”