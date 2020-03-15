Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB) has installed new self-service kiosks empowered with advanced technology. Developed from start to finish by the Bank’s employees as a result of their collaborative efforts and creativity. The new kiosks, which have been installed across all of the Bank’s branches and Financial Malls is available for use 24/7. These enable existing and potential retail customers to open an account without the need for human intervention. It also allows issuance of prepaid and debit cards, updating their personal information, and issuance of bank statements.

The kiosks were developed within the walls of the Bank’s Innovation Lab. A creative space at the Bank’s Headquarters dedicated to brainstorming. It is empowered by advanced technology enabling the Bank’s departments to test-pilot and develop innovative products and solutions for the financial sector. The development of this digital innovation and installment of the kiosks aims to reduce queuing times across the Bank’s network of branches and Financial Malls. It came as a result of the Bank’s Simplification strategy. Seeking to transform the face of traditional customer service. Creating a differentiated customer experience that is entirely seamless and hassle-free.

The Chief Executive Officer of BisB, Mr. Hassan Amin Jarrar, said. “It is delightful to introduce the self-service kiosks. Developed by the Bank’s in-house team of local Bahraini talent from their extensive experience in Information Technology (IT). Our ultimate goal at BisB is to simplify customers’ daily banking experience. Providing them with the ability to perform a multitude of transactions independently. They will no longer stand in a long queue simply to execute a routine transaction. Such as, the issuance of prepaid cards. BisB has installed these innovative self-service kiosks across each and every branch and Financial Mall with the aim to simplify our customers’ money matters.”