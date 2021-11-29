BisB Signs MOU with Arabian Gulf University

Listen to this article now

Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Arabian Gulf University during a signing ceremony which took place at Arabian Gulf University’s headquarters in Manama, which was attended by a number of officials from both parties. The agreement was signed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BisB, Mr. Hassan Jarrar, and Dr. Khalid Al Ohaly, President of AGU.

Through the mutually beneficial partnership, BisB and AGU will embark on a combination of initiatives that aim to equip young leaders with enhanced soft skills such as innovation, creativity, entrepreneurship, and leadership in order to create a future-ready workforce. This partnership comes in line with BisB’s Corporate Social Responsibly (CSR) platform, ‘Jood’, which focuses on launching various education-based initiatives that focus on innovation and education.

Specifically, as part of the MOU, BisB will provide curated on-going and structured work placements for Arabian Gulf University students, in the likes of internships, cooperative projects, on job training; as well as support in providing the required material to enable the students to conduct industry-specific case studies and projects for inclusion as part of their problem-based curriculum. Alongside the intensive training programs, members of the Bank’s staff will attend key courses at AGU as guest lecturers, enabling students to benefit from the real-life experience of the Banks’ management, and gain knowledge of key financial skills. Through this mutually-beneficial agreement, AGU will seek to provide the Bank’s staff with relevant short-term training courses suitable for the Bank’s staff where required and share the findings of industry-based research projects carried out.

Commenting on the signing, Hassan Jarrar, CEO of BisB, revealed, “We are delighted to enter into this partnership with AGU, one of leading regional institutes for education, graduating students of medicine and other science disciplines. We plan to jointly launch a number of initiatives aimed at fine-tuning the students’ knowledge to provide them with a well-rounded background, to prepare them for their future entry into the labor market. This partnership comes in line with BisB’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) platform ‘Jood’ which focuses on educating the younger generation, through innovation, in order to create a highly educated workforce that is equipped with the requisite skills and mindset, in order to prepare them to be leaders in the local workforce in today’s modern world.’

Dr. Khalid Al Ohaly, President of AGU, commented, “We look forward to kicking off this partnership with BisB, a leading financial player in the Kingdom that has cemented their reputation for innovation, and are incredibly excited at the prospect of launching these mutually-beneficial initiatives. This program will better prepare our students to enter the job market as leaders, by providing them with the added advantage that comes with gaining real-life and hands-on experience across a multitude of the Bank’s departments.”

Founded by the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) back in 1980, AGU is one of the leading regional institutes of graduate and medical education. The University offers innovative programs in several medical undergraduates (MD) and graduate (MSc and Ph.D.) programs in both the College of Medicine and Medical Sciences and in diverse studies including the Environment, Natural Resources Management, Biotechnology and Special Education in the College of Graduate Studies.