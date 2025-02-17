BisB & Smile Initiative Partner for Children’s Cancer Support

Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), the leading provider of innovative Islamic financial solutions for simplifying money matters in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has entered into a partnership with the ‘Smile’ initiative, an affiliate of the Future Society for Youth, to launch dedicated programmes aimed at supporting children battling cancer. Coinciding with the International Childhood Cancer Day, the collaboration reflects BisB’s tireless commitment to social responsibility and its ongoing efforts to make a meaningful impact on the community.

The agreement was signed at BisB’s headquarters in the presence of Ms. Fatema AlAlawi, Chief Executive Officer of BisB, Mr. Sabah Abdulrahman Al Zayani, Chairman of the Future Society for Youth, and representatives from both organisations.

Through this partnership, BisB’s volunteer team Jood will work alongside the ‘Smile’ initiative to organise impactful charitable events and activities across Bahrain. These will include psychological and social support initiatives for children battling cancer and their families, as well as awareness campaigns on childhood cancer.

Ms. Fatema AlAlawi, Chief Executive Officer of BisB, stated: “We are proud to join hands with the ‘Smile’ initiative of the Future Society for Youth to further our shared mission of empowering the community, particularly young cancer warriors. Our dedication to social responsibility remains unwavering, as we collaborate with leading non-profit organisations to champion purposeful causes and foster a culture of giving back to the society.”

On his part, Mr. Sabah Abdulrahman Al Zayani, Chairman of the Future Society for Youth, said: “It is an honour to partner with BisB, as this joint effort reflects our firm belief in the importance of providing comprehensive psychological and social support for children fighting cancer. We look forward to working together to bring smiles to the faces of these brave children and creating a nurturing environment for them and their families. This partnership stands as a testament to the power of community engagement and volunteerism in building a more compassionate and united society.”

BisB continues to lead the way in supporting welfare programmes through its Jood team, inspiring its employees to actively engage in projects that strengthen the spirit of community service. The Bank seeks participation in initiatives that enhance the lives of individuals and leave a lasting positive effect on the Bahraini society.