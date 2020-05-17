Sunday, May 17, 2020
BisB Bahrain Polytechnic

BisB Supports Bahrain Polytechnic Students with Laptops

In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), in coordination with Bahrain Polytechnic’s Student Services Directorate, is supporting students in need at the Polytechnic with laptops to complete their projects from home as part of the curriculum. In the absence of access to the Bahrain Polytechnic library, these laptops facilitate the e-learning journey of these students at a time when all courses have been shifted online as part of the Kingdom’s preventative measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

This initiative, which was launched as part of the Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Program, ‘Jood’, comes within the framework of the existing partnership between BisB and Bahrain Polytechnic. The partnership comprises a combination of initiatives including internships, training programmes, and intensive bilingual workshops in order to provide students with enhanced soft skills such as innovation, creativity, entrepreneurship and leadership.

‘Jood’ focuses on education through innovation, with an overall aim of creating a future-ready workforce, by equipping students with the required skillset, and fostering an innovative mindset to prepare them to be leaders of tomorrow. The Bank remains committed towards maintaining a strong relationship with the community in which it operates, through launching and supporting various charitable initiatives throughout the year, especially during the Holy month of Ramadan.

