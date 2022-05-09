BisB Supports Enterprises In Collaboration with Tamkeen

Listen to this article now

Mr. Hassan Jarrar, Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), the leading provider of Islamic digital banking services in the Kingdom of Bahrain, affirmed the Bank’s alignment with the Economic Vision 2030 through its continuous efforts in supporting entrepreneurs and startup companies, acknowledging the important position this sector holds, as its rapid growth qualifies it to contribute to the recovery of the national economy.

- Advertisement -

This came in light of BisB’s partnership with the Labour Fund ‘Tamkeen’, where the Bank signed a collaboration agreement to provide Tamkeen applicants with comprehensive financing solutions through a wide variety of programs, all of which benefit the private sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain, with an aim of supporting enterprises and providing them with the support needed to develop further.

The signing ceremony took place on Sunday, the 3rd of April 2022, at Tamkeen’s Headquarters, in the presence of Mr. Hassan Jarrar, Chief Executive Officer of BisB, H.E. Husain Mohamed Rajab, Chief Executive of Tamkeen, Mr. Jawad Humaidan, Acting Head of Corporate Banking and Financial Institutions at BisB, Mr. Nasser Al Tattan, Senior Manager – SME & Commercial Banking at BisB, Ms. Reem Al Alawi, Chief Legal and Monitoring Officer, Ms. Nuha Sulaiman, Director of Enterprise Programs at Tamkeen and Ms. Farah Rabea, Director of Marketing and Communications at Tamkeen.

Mr. Hassan Jarrar added, “We are pleased to collaborate with Tamkeen to support enterprises through our multiple financing programs. This initiative comes in line with our social responsibility which includes contributing to the prosperity of the national economy through supporting institutions and companies that play a pivotal role in its development. We look forward to taking part in more partnerships in the future and will continue to launch banking products tailored to meet market requirements.”

For his part, Mr. Jawad Humaidan, said, “This strategic partnership will provide Small and Medium Enterprises with the much-needed support to achieve their goals, especially in the light of the ongoing consequences of the pandemic. It will, more specifically, enable them to significantly contribute to the GDP and strengthen the startup ecosystem, by providing them with financial solutions designed to meet their needs. At BisB, we will continue to enhance our services and products to further simplify our clients’ banking experience.”

Tamkeen has launched 16 support programs which were designed to create impact and drive Tamkeen’s objectives of empowering local talent to become the employee of choice and ensuring enterprises become the engine of economic growth in the Kingdom, in line with Bahrain’s economic priorities and the National Economic Recovery Plan. The strategic partnerships with financial institutions will provide enterprises with the necessary capital to fuel their development and growth, locally and internationally.