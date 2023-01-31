BisB Trains 55 University Students and Graduates

- Advertisement -

Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), the leading provider of digital banking services in the Kingdom of Bahrain, revealed that it had trained 24 university graduates and 31 students in 2022. The Bank partnered with several universities, including University of Bahrain, Bahrain Polytechnic, Ahlia University, and several local universities. The training program aimed to elevate the personal and professional skills of outstanding students and graduates to meet the needs of the job market.



All the students and graduates accepted into the program were given job training opportunities ranging between 2 to 6 months working in BisB’s various departments such as: Central Operations, Human Resources, Compliance, Corporate Banking, IT, Legal Affairs, Marketing, Financial Control, and Call Center. This initiative has developed the participants’ self-confidence in addition to enhancing their skills and overall knowledge of the Islamic Banking sector.

Commenting on the occasion, Afnan Saleh, Chief Human Resources Officer at BisB, said: “As per the directives of the Central Bank of Bahrain to train graduates in the banking and finance industry, BisB maintains its ongoing commitment to adopting initiatives that focus on education, innovation, and achieving the Economic Vision 2030. As such, in 2022, we launched our training program to prepare graduates and equip them with all the necessary recruitment skills to support their future employment opportunities and professional success. We look forward to implementing more initiatives that align with the Bank’s ESG strategy and fall under our social responsibility platform, Jood.”