BisB volunteers bring joy to Child Welfare Home

On the occasion of the International Day of Charity, observed annually on September 5th, the “Jood” Team, the volunteering team at Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB) recently organized a fun day initiative for the children of the Child Welfare Home at “Magic Island” in Seef Mall, Manama. The Child Welfare Home provides care for children with unknown parents, orphans, and children from broken families.

This initiative underscores BisB’s commitment to various segments of society, particularly children with unknown parents, orphans, and children from broken families who require continuous support and care. The bank aims to offer these children a suitable environment and education to become good citizens who contribute to the development and renaissance of the Kingdom.

The initiative featured several programs, including engaging with the children of the Child Welfare Home and participating in recreational games with them.

A total of thirty-three children from the Child Welfare Home participated in this initiative, along with members of the “Jood” Team and a group of specialists from the Child Welfare Home.

The “Jood” Team was established in March 2019, consisting of BisB employees who aim to contribute to the community through several volunteering initiatives.