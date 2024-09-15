BisB Wins ‘Best Digital Bank’ Award

- Advertisement -

Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), the leading provider of innovative Islamic financial solutions for simplifying money matters in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has been named ‘Best Digital Bank – Bahrain’ at the 2024 International Business Magazine Awards. The accolade celebrates BisB’s resolute commitment to digital ingenuity that powers its seamless customer experience.

Ms. Fatema AlAlawi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of BisB said, “We are incredibly honoured to receive this prestigious recognition, which reflects our successful approach to digital banking innovation. We were among the first banks in Bahrain to invest significantly in cutting-edge technologies, which resulted in our achievements in the sector and reinforced our commitment to efficiency, security, and customer satisfaction. With our client-centric approach, we are building on our legacy of being a reliable institution that constantly adapts to the evolving needs of our clientele. This award motivates us to continue our journey of digital transformation and deliver seamless services.”

BisB’s strategic focus on digitalisation has enabled the Bank to deliver frictionless, accurate, and reliable banking experiences. In addition to leveraging core digital capabilities, BisB also invests in data analytics, cloud computing, and AI to ensure that its underlying infrastructure is scalable and resilient in the face of changing market dynamics.

In 2023, the majority of new clients were onboarded entirely through the Bank’s digital platforms. This shift towards digital initiation not only signifies customer preference but also the effectiveness and accessibility of BisB’s digital ecosystem.

BisB’s steadfast dedication to digital excellence reaffirms its position as a leader in Islamic banking and in contributing towards advancing the financial landscape of the Kingdom.