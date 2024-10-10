BisB Wins Most Innovative Islamic Bank Digital Banking Bahrain

- Advertisement -

Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), received ‘Most Innovative Islamic Bank in its digital Corporate & Institutional Banking – Bahrain’ award at the 2024 World Business Outlook Awards. This accolade recognises BisB’s exceptional digital corporate & institutional banking services and tailored solutions for businesses.

BisB’s state-of-the-art corporate & institutional banking platform offers seamless account management, foreign currency transactions, and payroll functionalities – all through an intuitive digital interface. The platform’s success is reflected in its impressive 80% digital onboarding rate for new corporate customers in 2023, echoing the Bank’s strategic focus on digitalisation. Further bolstering its digital Corporate & Institutional Banking capabilities, BisB also implemented a direct API integration with the Ministry of Industry and Commerce’s (MOIC) Sijilat service to streamline account opening by enabling online capital depositing and issuance of capital certificates. This API link also facilitates KYC compliance.

Commenting on the achievement, Ms. Fatema AlAlawi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of BisB stated, “This recognition underscores our relentless pursuit of innovation in Islamic banking. At BisB, we are dedicated to empowering our corporate & institutional clients with cutting-edge digital solutions that not only streamline their operations but also provide them with the tools necessary to flourish in an increasingly competitive market. Our commitment to delivering superior digital banking experiences reflects our broader vision to lead the future of Islamic finance.”

As BisB continues to push the boundaries of ingenuity in Islamic banking, this award serves as a powerful affirmation of its role as a leader in the industry – one that is dedicated to providing secure, efficient, and customer-centric Sharia’a compliant financial services.