BisB’s CEO meets Interns from Bahrain Bourse

Mr. Hassan Jarrar, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), the leading provider of Sharia-compliant digital banking solutions in the Kingdom of Bahrain, recently met a group of interns from the Bahrain Bourse’s Capital Markets Apprenticeship Program at the Bank’s headquarters.

The visiting delegation, which consisted of eight interns, met with the CEO of BisB, who kicked off the session with a talk about his career path leading to his position as a Chief Executive Officer. This was followed by a brief on the history of the Bank, highlighting the Bank’s milestone achievements since inception, an introduction to the various departments across the Bank, where the delegation received insight into the inner workings of the department and were given tips on how to further develop their knowledge of the banking sector by Mr. Hassan Jarrar himself.

Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Hassan Jarrar, Chief Executive Officer of BisB, said, “We are pleased to welcome the participants of the Capital Market Apprenticeship Program organized by Bahrain Bourse at the Bank, as it gives us great joy to witness the passion of these young students firsthand, and contribute to expanding their knowledge of the banking and financial sector. This experience is intended to further encourage the delegates to continue their journey with perseverance and I’d like to take this opportunity to commend them for their acumen, which will enable them to become successful future leaders thereby contributing to the fulfillment of the Kingdom’s 2030 vision. Here’s wishing them all the success in their current and future endeavors.”

Held in coordination between Bahrain Bourse and BisB, this visit is one of the several sessions scheduled throughout the program, presenting the participants with the opportunity to meet with key personnel and prominent leaders across the financial market, including CEOs of the banking sector in Bahrain.

BisB is keen to continue supporting educational initiatives and programs with the overall aim of equipping the youth entering the workforce with the knowledge and awareness needed to become future leaders. This comes as part of the Bank’s social responsibility towards the overall wellbeing of the community, and its ongoing efforts in supporting the Kingdom’s progress and prosperity.