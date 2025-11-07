BisB’s “Jood” Organizes Beach Cleanup

“Jood” Voluntary Team at Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB) organized a beach cleanup campaign in Janabiya area, in collaboration with Clean Up Bahrain and with the participation of several employees and their families.

This initiative comes as part of the bank’s efforts to raise awareness about the importance of maintaining a clean environment to improve the quality of life for future generations. It reflects the bank’s strategy, which places great importance on social responsibility and highlights the significance of volunteer work and its role in the community. The campaign also aims to encourage community members to actively participate in preserving the environment and foster a spirit of collaboration among various groups.

The campaign saw a large turnout from employees and their families, with participants expressing pride in their contribution to protecting the environment. They emphasized the need to continue such initiatives that benefit everyone.