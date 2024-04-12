BisB’s “Jood” organizes The Annual “Iftar on the Road” Initiative

- Advertisement -

“Jood” voluntary team at Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB) recently launched its annual Ramadan initiative “Iftar on the Road” during the holy month of Ramadan. Team members, comprised of bank employees, distributed Iftar meals to drivers and road users at various major traffic intersections across all governorates of Bahrain on Friday, April 5, 2024.

This initiative is part of the bank’s ongoing efforts to support the community and promote collaborative initiatives, while also focusing on fostering solidarity, generosity, and the social values that define Bahraini society.

Over 1,500 breakfast meals were distributed during the initiative, with more than 40 volunteers from the bank’s staff and their families taking part.

This collective effort highlighted the teamwork and generosity within Bahrain Islamic Bank team members. Furthermore, the initiative aligned with the bank’s commitment to environmental sustainability, as “Jood” team distributed Iftar meals using recyclable paper bags.

- Advertisement -

The Jood voluntary team was established in March 2019, consisting of BisB employees who aim to contribute to the community through several volunteering initiatives in line with BisB’s social responsibility towards the community.