BMW Group announces strategic appointment in Corporate Communications

- Advertisement -

BMW Group has announced Rami Joudi as Head of Corporate Communications for BMW Group Middle East. Joudi now leads the communications strategy for both BMW and MINI brands across the region.

Rami Joudi brings to the table specific regional automotive and luxury lifestyle experience, having served since 2018 as the Regional PR and Communications Manager for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Middle East and Africa. In this capacity, Joudi had been instrumental in steering the brand’s narrative through innovative public relations strategies, impactful media relations and successful regional launches and events.

His extensive experience in luxury lifestyle, motorsports, automotive communications, and PR strategies, coupled with his deep understanding of regional market dynamics, uniquely positions Joudi to enhance BMW and MINI’s communications in the Middle East, solidifying their dominance in the premium automotive sector.

Born in Kuwait and of Syrian descent, Joudi graduated from Lincoln University in the UK with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and a Diploma in Sustainability Leadership from The University of Cambridge (CISL).

- Advertisement -

As BMW Group Middle East continues to innovate and grow, the addition of Rami Joudi to the team marks a step forward in shaping the future of BMW and MINI’s communications across the region, as well the company’s ongoing efforts to connect with customers and enthusiasts in meaningful and engaging ways.