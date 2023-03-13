BMW iX5 Hydrogen pilot fleet arrives in the Middle East

- Advertisement -

With a global fleet of around 100 vehicles employed internationally, five BMW iX5 Hydrogen vehicles arriving in the Middle East will showcase the company’s commitment to the individual and sustainable mobility of the future. Given the need for a managed energy transition, the pilot fleet will demonstrate the reliability and suitability of alternative CO2-free drive systems for everyday use.

“Hydrogen is a versatile energy source that has a key role to play in the energy transition process and therefore in climate protection. After all, it is one of the most efficient ways of storing and transporting renewable energies”, said Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG. “We should use this potential to also accelerate the transformation of the mobility sector. Hydrogen is the missing piece in the jigsaw when it comes to emission-free mobility. One technology on its own will not be enough to enable climate-neutral mobility worldwide.”

As one of the most efficient options for storing and transporting renewable energy, hydrogen has a clear potential in complementing electromobility. It will contribute to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and play a major role as a fuel in the Middle.

“BMW’s commitment to hydrogen aligns with our ambition to become the world’s most sustainable premium car manufacturer and provider of individual mobility solutions,” said Dr. Hamid Haqparwar, Managing Director, BMW Group Middle East. “Our pilot fleet will complement the region’s energy initiatives ahead of COP28 and is scheduled for hot weather testing in the Middle East – an important prerequisite for the vehicle development process.”

On Location BMW iX5 Hydrogen Antwerp

The BMW iX5 Hydrogen

Based on the current BMW X5, the BMW iX5 Hydrogen was first unveiled as a concept at the IAA show in 2019. Its centrepiece is the highly efficient next-generation fuel-cell system, generating a high continuous output of 125 kW/170 hp. In combination with a highly integrated drive unit using fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology, the powertrain channels maximum output of 295 kW/401 hp onto the road.

Hydrogen Allows Rapid Refuelling

The hydrogen needed to supply the fuel-cell is stored in two 700-bar tanks made of carbon-fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP). Together these hold almost six kilograms of hydrogen, enough to give the BMW iX5 Hydrogen a range of 504 km (313 miles) in the WLTP cycle. Filling up the hydrogen tanks only takes three to four minutes – so the BMW iX5 Hydrogen can also provide the driving pleasure for which BMW is renowned over long distances, with just a few brief stops along the way. This proves to be a necessary advantage in areas which will face limitations with EV charging infrastructure.

On Location BMW iX5 Hydrogen Antwerp