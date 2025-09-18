BNET Achieves 99.63% Success Rate in Delivering Home Internet

Bahrain Network (BNET), the national company responsible for providing fiber-based broadband network in the Kingdom of Bahrain, recently recorded a major operational milestone by achieving a 99.63% success rate in delivering home internet to the licensed operators customers in the country.

This accomplishment results from several key initiatives introduced by BNET, most notably the One Stop Shop initiative, which allows BNET to efficiently process requests for connecting home internet to end users, with the support of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA). Any infrastructure based challenges are proactively addressed, such as excavation and cable laying across the final segment of the network that links BNET’s network to the end users’ premises. These efforts have lowered the rejection rate of internet connection requests. BNET has also introduced 24-hour appointment booking with a streamlined process that enables service activation in as little as four hours from submitting a request.

BNET also introduced the Fast Track initiative, which brings together teams across planning, deployment, and operations to streamline last-mile coordination and accelerate service delivery near the customer’s location. Collectively, these endeavors further advance the organization’s broader strategy to strengthen Bahrain’s fiber optic infrastructure, enhance service quality for licensed operators, and empower them to offer ultra-fast internet services of up to 1 Gbps to end users.

On the occasion, Mr. Ahmed Jaber Alhogbani Aldoseri, Chief Executive Officer of BNET, stated: “We are proud to have achieved this exceptional service delivery rate to our licensed operators’ customers in the Kingdom, enabling them to deliver fast and reliable digital connectivity. This accomplishment reflects our ongoing commitment to keeping Bahrain’s digital infrastructure at the forefront of global developments. We remain relentless towards enriching our community’s digital experience and strengthening Bahrain’s position as a leading digital hub in the region.”

For his part, Dr. Mohamed Tayeb Mahmood, Chief Technology Officer of BNET, added: “We commend the work of our fiber infrastructure team and thank them for their continued dedication which has made this achievement possible. At BNET, we continually strive towards measurable improvements in our service quality and customer experience. Cross-functional collaboration is key to achieving these goals, and we embrace it as a core value across our organization.”