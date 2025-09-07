BNET Concludes Fourth Edition of Summer Training Program

Bahrain Network (BNET), the national company responsible for providing fiber-based broadband network in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has successfully concluded the fourth edition of its Summer Training Program for 2025. Held at BNET’s headquarters, the annual program aims to enhance the professional and interpersonal skills of students and graduates through practical training, in line with the requirements of the telecommunications sector.

Over the course of two months, 20 Bahraini trainees were placed across various departments based on their academic specializations, where they were assigned projects that reflected real-world business challenges. The program also included a series of workshops and professional development sessions aimed at bridging the gap between academic knowledge and workplace readiness.

On the occasion, Ms. Amal Saleh AlMannai, Director of Talent Management and Development at BNET, stated: “We are pleased to announce the completion of our fourth Summer Training Program. This initiative is held annually to create a supportive work environment that nurtures productivity and allows aspiring professionals to refine their skills, enter the job market with confidence, and contribute to the Kingdom’s future prosperity.”

As part of its social responsibility mandate, BNET remains committed to empowering youth and other emerging communities through various targeted initiatives. The company aims to play a vital role in enriching the capabilities of promising national talent by providing valuable industry experience, thereby contributing to the attainment of Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 aspirations.