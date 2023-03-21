BNET Honours Key Partners at Special Awards Ceremony

- Advertisement -

Bahrain Network (BNET), the national broadband service provider in the Kingdom of Bahrain, recently held its first Partner’s Award ceremony on Saturday, 18th March, at Al Bandar Hotel & Resort, to honour its civil and service delivery contractors. The event celebrated a host of the best performing companies in 2022, while also serving as a meeting point for BNET partners to network and enjoy activities for the remainder of the ceremony.

As of part BNET’s strategy to build valued partnerships, this initiative reiterates the Company’s commitment to cultivate collaborative relationships with its partners to achieve a great customer experience. The event also aligns with the organisation’s vision to create a connected community by providing a platform to connect both partners and network providers in the Kingdom.

The awards included various categories, announcing the following winners: Abu Zaher Contracting for Best Infrastructure Partner, Al Moheet Contractors for Best Maintenance Partner, Al Ahlia Contracting for Best Service Delivery Partner, Horizon Telecom Services Company for Best Service Assurance Partner. Al Ahlia Contracting additionally received the prestigious CEO Award.

Supervised by BNET’s management team, the evaluation process was conducted to the highest degree of transparency and impartiality, while taking into consideration metrics such as performance excellence, service delivery, innovation and support, as well as work health and safety standards and compliance with BNET’s quality standards.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Ahmed bin Jaber Aldoseri, CEO of BNET, said: “We believe that our partners represent the foundation of our progress and success, and as such, we have launched this initiative to honour and appreciate our most distinguished partners. We would like to congratulate all the winners and look forward to maintaining a path of continual development as we work hand-in-hand to fulfil Bahrain’s fifth National Telecommunications Plan, and promote growth and economic diversification in the telecommunications sector.”

On his end, Sh. Ebrahim bin Mohamed Al Khalifa, Chief Operating Officer of BNET, said: “At BNET, we strive to create a community that connects all stakeholders. The launch of this initiative serves as a link between our valued partners and network providers, as well as an opportunity to strengthen both relationships. At BNET, we will continue to appreciate and celebrate the excellence of our partners, and their contribution to our journey towards elevating the Kingdom’s telecommunications sector.”

Mr. Stephen Christman, Chief Technology Officer at BNET, commented: “We would like to congratulate all our winners, and extend our gratitude to all the partners who have played a pivotal role in achieving our goals and objectives. We hope to continuously create a healthy and competitive work environment, that ensures our partners’ satisfaction and enhances operational efficiency. We promise to continue such initiatives demonstrating our appreciation and gratitude to our partners.”