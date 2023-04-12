BNET Hosts Annual Ramadan Ghabga for its Employees and their Families

- Advertisement -

In celebration of the holy month of Ramadan, Bahrain Network (BNET), the national broadband service provider in the Kingdom of Bahrain, hosted its annual Ramadan Ghabga on Saturday the 8th of April at the Ritz Carlton Bahrain. The event witnessed the attendance of BNET CEO Mr. Ahmed bin Jaber Aldoseri, members of the Executive team, as well as the company’s employees and their families.

The event commenced with a speech from BNET CEO Mr. Ahmed bin Jaber Aldoseri, as he expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to all employees for their hard work and dedication, which has reflected greatly on the company. Employees enjoyed an evening of fun activities entertainment, as well as raffle prize draws.

Commenting on the occasion, Ms. Amal Saleh Al-Mannai, Director of Talent Development and Management, said: “The annual Ramadan Ghabga is an integral part of the company’s social calendar that aims to strengthen relations among employees and executive management beyond the workplace. At BNET, we continuously seek to host such initiatives to encourage the spirit of ‘one family’ to further engage with all employees and create a positive employee experience.”