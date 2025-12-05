BNET Hosts Telecom Festival and Padel Tournament

Bahrain Network (BNET), the national company responsible for providing fiber-based broadband network in the Kingdom of Bahrain, successfully hosted the fourth annual Padel tournament for its customers. This expanded event was designed to foster enhanced communication among sector partners and deliver a social and athletic experience that matches the increasing popularity of community engagement activities.

The festival witnessed a strong turnout from employees of licensed telecommunications companies and their families. BNET was keen to deliver an enhanced version of the tournament, featuring a range of interactive activities that provided a competitive and enthusiastic atmosphere while adding a fun element for all participants. This new model for the event created a broader space for both professional and social networking.

Commenting on the occasion, Sh. Ebrahim bin Mohamed Al Khalifa, Chief Commercial Officer at BNET, stated, ” This year, we worked on expanding the festival to reflect our vision of making the championship more sports-oriented while creating a family-friendly atmosphere that encourages connection and strengthens professional relationships.”

The festival featured a wide array of attractions catering to all age groups, including an air tunnel, a climbing wall, and a dedicated children’s area. A variety of food and beverage vendors added to the vibrant, family-oriented atmosphere. This diversity contributed to the event’s popularity, further establishing it as a landmark occasion in the telecommunications industry’s annual calendar.

The results of the Padel Championship are as follows: In the Men’s Category, First Place was secured by the Batelco by Beyon Team Players: (Ali Abdulhussain and Mahmoud Frutan); Second Place went to the Zain Team Players: (Mohamed Al Ansari and Ahmed Haqiqi); and Third Place was claimed by the Kalaam Telecom Team Players: (Ali Bakhsh and Ahmed Ali). As for the Women’s Category, First Place was achieved by the Batelco by Beyon Team (Players: Nouf Alawadhi and Nada Al Bastaki); Second Place went to the Zain Team (Players: Yasmeen Dashti and Fatima Aryan); and Third Place was awarded to the Kalaam Telecom Team (Players: Bhavna Malkani and Qadisa Zahed).