BNET Launches Two Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

Bahrain Network (BNET), the national company responsible for providing fiber-based broadband networks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has launched two solar-powered electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, first located in Seef District and second located in Isa Town. The initiative aims to promote the use of green energy and support the Kingdom’s efforts to achieve long-term environmental resilience.

This project is a significant step in encouraging the ownership of electric vehicles in Bahrain, as it provides essential infrastructure to support the shift to eco-friendly transportation. The charging stations are strategically located in high-traffic areas, ensuring easy access for motorists.

Mr. Ahmed Jaber Alhogbani Aldoseri, BNET Chief Executive Officer, affirmed that this initiative aligns with the company’s vision to support environmental sustainability and foster innovation in the transportation sector. He emphasized the importance of providing practical solutions that promote a shift towards more sustainable transportation methods, adding: “We are proud of this initiative, which has positioned us at the forefront of the transition towards adopting eco-friendly transportation. BNET aims to expand the electric vehicle charging station infrastructure across the Kingdom. We invite everyone to experience the benefits of these vehicles and contribute to creating a pollution-free environment.”

It is worth noting that the solar-powered EV charging stations project, strategically located adjacent to the company’s internet exchanges across the Kingdom, originated from an internal innovation competition. Engineers Umar Munawar, Haya Alhammadi and Faisal Aldoseri from the company’s employees took the initiative to develop the comprehensive vision for the design, construction, and management of these stations. These employees received the necessary consultative, administrative, and financial support to successfully implement the project on the ground.

The launch of these stations marks the beginning of BNET’s journey in this area, with a plan to expand to over thirty of its internet exchange locations throughout the Kingdom. This expansion reflects BNET’s ongoing commitment to innovation and development, as the company seeks to integrate its projects within a broader framework of environmental initiatives, aiming to achieve a positive long-term impact on both the environment and society.