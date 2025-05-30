BNET Partners with Deloitte for First Comprehensive Risk Culture Assessment

Bahrain National Broadband Network (BNET), the national broadband service provider in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced the completion of its first comprehensive assessment of risk culture and employee behaviors towards risks and their management within the organization. This initiative was undertaken in collaboration with Deloitte, involving teams within the leading global professional services firm across the Middle East and Australia, underscoring BNET’s commitment to enhancing its risk management practices and fostering a proactive approach to risks across the enterprise.

The assessment adopted a multi-faceted approach to understanding BNET’s risk culture. This included the administration of a tailored employee survey to gather comprehensive insights into awareness and behaviors related to risk identification and discussion. Furthermore, a review of existing risk management policies and frameworks was undertaken to identify both strengths and areas for potential enhancement. Deloitte also conducted a series of interviews and discussions with employees across various organizational levels to pinpoint key factors shaping their risk-related behaviors. The assessment process concluded with a dedicated workshop involving BNET’s senior leadership team to define the necessary actions for fortifying enterprise risk management

Commenting on the assessment results, Mr. Ahmed Alfadhel, Director Strategy and Corporate Performance at BNET, stated: “Given BNET’s pivotal role in managing Bahrain’s broadband network, conducting a thorough risk assessment focusing on behavioral aspects is of paramount importance. With Deloitte’s support, this assessment revealed a work environment that encourages open dialogue about risks. Key findings also indicated that most employees feel secure in discussing risks related to their work, thereby proactively enhancing their management and mitigation. Leveraging these results, we have developed a comprehensive plan aimed at achieving our desired state of risk management, which will contribute to supporting our mission of providing a secure network for all.”

For his part, Mr. Rushdi Kikhia, Partner at Deloitte Middle East, added: “We are pleased to support BNET in its risk culture transformation as part of Deloitte Enterprise Risk Services’ offerings. Successful risk cultures are those that have evolved from reacting to events to actively engaging in risk management, supported by mature practices for identifying and mitigating risks at all levels. BNET’s initiative to build a strong risk culture, foster high levels of understanding and positive attitudes towards risks, and empower appropriate behavior among its employees was fundamental to the project’s success.”

BNET recognizes the vital role of a robust risk culture in fostering a proactive approach to risk assessment and mitigation at all levels. The insights gained from this comprehensive assessment serve as a valuable foundation for developing an effective plan aimed at strengthening the company’s risk management practices and creating an environment where all employees feel empowered to raise and discuss risks that may impact the achievement of the organization’s objectives.