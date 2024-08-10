BNET Signs MoU with Huawei to Enable Bahraini Talent

- Advertisement -

In line with BNET’s strategic objective “One Team,” and building on the success of last year’s training events, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed during a formal visit by BNET’s management team to China. This strategic partnership with Huawei, a global leader in information and communications technology (ICT) solutions, underscores a shared commitment to cultivating and empowering Bahraini talent within the telecommunications sector.

The MoU establishes a collaborative framework focused on developing joint initiatives that will equip Bahraini talent with the necessary skills and expertise to thrive in the ever-evolving telecommunications landscape. These initiatives may encompass areas such as knowledge transfer programs and technical training workshops. These training programs will be conducted in both Bahrain and China to maximize knowledge transfer and practical experience. By fostering a collaborative environment where Bahraini talent can learn from Huawei’s global expertise, BNET aims to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application.

On the occasion, Mrs. Amal Saleh Almannai, Director of Talent Management and Development at BNET, commented, ” We are committed to investing in the future of Bahrain’s telecommunications sector by empowering our national talent. Through this collaboration, we will create valuable opportunities for Bahrainis to gain the knowledge and expertise required to become leaders within the telecommunications sector. This, in turn, will contribute to the advancement of Bahrain’s digital infrastructure and solidify the Kingdom’s position as a regional hub for innovation.”

On his end, Mr. Jason Liu, President of Huawei Learning & Certification Service Dept, stated, “Huawei is dedicated to supporting the development of local talent in every market we operate in. We are excited to partner with BNET on this important initiative. By sharing our knowledge and expertise, we believe we can make a significant contribution to elevating the technical education of Bahraini talent. This collaboration serves as a testament to our commitment to supporting Bahrain’s digital transformation journey and fostering a future generation of skilled professionals who will drive the Kingdom’s technological advancements.”

This strategic partnership between BNET and Huawei signifies a proactive approach to nurturing Bahraini talent within the telecommunications sector. By equipping Bahrainis with the necessary skills and fostering a culture of innovation, this collaboration aims to propel the Kingdom towards a future powered by a highly skilled and tech workforce.