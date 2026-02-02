BNET Sparks Digital Growth at Second “BNET Innovates” Event

Bahrain Network (BNET) recently concluded the second edition of its “BNET Innovates” employee innovation competition, as part of its commitment to cultivating a workplace culture that champions creativity, empowers its workforce, drives digital transformation, and enhances organizational efficiency. Over a four-month period, participants competed by submitting forward-thinking ideas aimed at improving work processes across four key categories: technology, customer service, operations, and employee services, aligned with BNET’s strategic priorities and future vision.

The competition drew wide participation from across the organization, with more than 60 employees submitting 45 ideas. The initiative was supported by 19 mentors and six judges, with ten participants advancing to the final round. Four winners were ultimately selected: three by the official judging panel and one through the “Employee Choice” award, determined by staff votes.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Ahmed Alfadhel, Director Strategy and Corporate Performance at BNET, stated, “This competition underscores BNET’s dedication to embedding innovation across every layer of the organization, while fostering a spirit of teamwork and collaboration. We believe that investing in our people and providing them with a supportive environment is fundamental to achieving operational excellence and sustainable growth. This competition forms an integral part of our strategy to unlock the potential of our human capital and translate creative thinking into practical solutions that support our journey toward a more innovative and resilient future.”

As part of the competition, participants benefited from a series of specialized training sessions covering business planning, proposal development, public speaking, and presentation skills. The initiative reinforced an ethos of continuous innovation, equipping employees with the tools to transform their ideas into viable projects which were showcased at a closing ceremony held in the presence of Mr. Ahmed Jaber Alhogbani Aldoseri, Chief Executive Officer of BNET.