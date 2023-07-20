New board member elected to serve on the Bahrain Bosnia and Herzegovina Friendship and Business Society

The new board member has been elected for the Bahrain Bosnia and Herzegovina Friendship and Business Society which was held on 6th July 2023 at Yousuf A. Wahab Al Hawaj & Sons Co.W.L.L. Conference Room .
The election process was conducted in a transparent and democratic manner, with a number of members and candidates participating.
- The new composition of the members of the Board of Directors of the Bahrain – Bosnia and Herzegovina Friendship and Business Society officially elected for the year 2023
1- Jawad Yusuf Abdulwahab Alhawaj
Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bahrain-Bosnia and Herzegovina
Friendship and Business Society
2- Riyad Yusuf Ali Maki
First Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors
3- Victoria Youssef Mouawad
Second Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors
4- Hamid Yusuf Rahma
Secretary of the Board of Directors
5- Jamal Saleh Dahneem
Treasurer
6- Yousuf Salahuddin
The advisor presides over the board of directors
7- Ebrahim Mustafa Al-Kooheji
Chairman of the Hospitality and Tourism Committee
8- Hassan Abdullah Muhammad
Chairman of the Social and Cultural Committee
9- Ahmed Abdullah Al-Binkhalil
Chairman of the Members Affairs Committee
10- Badria Ali Abdul Rahman
Chairwoman of the Women’s Committee
11- Khaled Mohammed Al-Hassan
Chairman of the Business Support and Development Committee
12- Huda Mansour Radhi
Head of the Media Committee
13- Suhair Bukhammas & Noha Kamel Hamdan
reserve for equal votes
The newly elected board member will work with the existing members to further strengthen the bilateral relations between Bahrain and Bosnia and Herzegovina, and promote cooperation in various economic, commercial and cultural fields.
The Bahrain Bosnia and Herzegovina Friendship and Business Society plays an important role in enhancing the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, and the new board member will contribute to furthering these efforts.
We would like to congratulate the newly elected board member, and we are confident that under their leadership, the society will continue to achieve great success and make significant progress in its mission.