New board member elected to serve on the Bahrain Bosnia and Herzegovina Friendship and Business Society

The new board member has been elected for the Bahrain Bosnia and Herzegovina Friendship and Business Society which was held on 6th July 2023 at Yousuf A. Wahab Al Hawaj & Sons Co.W.L.L. Conference Room .

The election process was conducted in a transparent and democratic manner, with a number of members and candidates participating.

The new composition of the members of the Board of Directors of the Bahrain – Bosnia and Herzegovina Friendship and Business Society officially elected for the year 2023

1- Jawad Yusuf Abdulwahab Alhawaj

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bahrain-Bosnia and Herzegovina

Friendship and Business Society

2- Riyad Yusuf Ali Maki

First Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors

3- Victoria Youssef Mouawad

Second Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors

4- Hamid Yusuf Rahma

Secretary of the Board of Directors

5- Jamal Saleh Dahneem

Treasurer

6- Yousuf Salahuddin

The advisor presides over the board of directors

7- Ebrahim Mustafa Al-Kooheji

Chairman of the Hospitality and Tourism Committee

8- Hassan Abdullah Muhammad

Chairman of the Social and Cultural Committee

9- Ahmed Abdullah Al-Binkhalil

Chairman of the Members Affairs Committee

10- Badria Ali Abdul Rahman

Chairwoman of the Women’s Committee

11- Khaled Mohammed Al-Hassan

Chairman of the Business Support and Development Committee

12- Huda Mansour Radhi

Head of the Media Committee

13- Suhair Bukhammas & Noha Kamel Hamdan

reserve for equal votes

The newly elected board member will work with the existing members to further strengthen the bilateral relations between Bahrain and Bosnia and Herzegovina, and promote cooperation in various economic, commercial and cultural fields.

The Bahrain Bosnia and Herzegovina Friendship and Business Society plays an important role in enhancing the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, and the new board member will contribute to furthering these efforts.

We would like to congratulate the newly elected board member, and we are confident that under their leadership, the society will continue to achieve great success and make significant progress in its mission.