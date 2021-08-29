Book Medical Examination Appointment Easily via Bahrain.bh!

Listen to this article now

Starting this August, medical examinations are mandatory for professions related to industries impacting public health. This is why it’s important to ensure that individuals and employers’ book those dates and access information related to their checkups. One of the easiest and quickest ways to do that is by using the Periodic Medical Examination Service available via the National Portal, bahrain.bh.

- Advertisement -

Provided by the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) in cooperation with the Ministry of Health, the service streamlines appointment bookings, supports entities which play a role in combating communicable diseases, and aids national efforts to protect public health. Since its launch, it has sped up procedures, saving business owners and individuals time and effort by reducing the need for in-person visits to health centers

Renamed recently to ‘Periodic Medical Examination Services’, this eService is now further improved, allowing it to electronically identify which industries and professions meet the criteria of the recently implemented mandatory checkups, and determine if additional medical tests are needed in line with the natures of these jobs.

This covers salons; cosmetic packaging and sales businesses; massage outlets; food preparation and sales establishments such as hotels and F&B stores; food warehouses; mills and bakeries, and others.

The service comes in addition to several medical eServices provided through the Portal, such as viewing and rescheduling of appointments and accessing health reports.

For more information, please visit the National Portal, bahrain.bh. For inquiries, visit the National Suggestions and Complaints System, Tawasul available via bahrain.bh/tawasul, download the Tawasul app from the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps, or call the Government Services Contact Center on 80008001. To receive updates on the latest news and developments, follow the iGA’s social media channels @iGAbahrain.