Book your food truck’s inspection the easy way with bahrain.bh!

With food trucks becoming a growing trend in the Kingdom, ensuring the safety of food for customers is a top priority. This is made simple through the National Portal, bahrain.bh, where food truck owners can schedule inspections with the Ministry of Health.

Launched in collaboration with the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), the Food Vehicle Inspection Appointment service allows for the easy arrangement, rescheduling, and viewing of inspection appointments. This service caters to a variety of food trucks, including those serving dry or chilled items such as ice cream vans and water transporters.

The booking process is straightforward. Owners must indicate if it’s a new or annual inspection and provide essential details, including ID and Commercial Registration (CR) numbers. It’s essential for food truck owners to stick to their scheduled inspection dates, as these are mandatory safety measures set by the government.

For more information, please visit the National Portal, bahrain.bh. For inquiries, visit the National Suggestions and Complaints System, Tawasul available via bahrain.bh/tawasul, download the Tawasul app from the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps, or call the Government Services Contact Center on 80008001. To receive updates on the latest news and developments, follow the iGA’s social media channels @iGAbahrain.