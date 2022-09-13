Book Your Health Center Appointment Online Easily via Bahrain.bh or Sehati App!

- Advertisement -

Need to go to the health center? Don’t forget to book your appointment. There’s an easy and convenient way to do it thanks to the ‘Online Appointment at Health Centers’ eService. Provided by the Ministry of Health (MoH) for citizens and residents, this eService allows you to book your medical appointments online with general clinics at health centers. It also allows users to reschedule or cancel their upcoming appointments and view pending and past medical appointments at all Ministry of Health (MoH) institutions.

- Advertisement -

To book your appointment via the National Portal, bahrain.bh, simply access the ‘Online Appointment at Health Centers’ eService, where you can enter your details.

Alternatively, you can book your appointment via the Sehati app during Morning period only, which is a good idea to keep handy in your mobile. Developed by the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Supreme Council of Health, National Health Regulatory Authority, government hospitals, and primary health care centers, it allows users to benefit from a range of services. For example, users can search through a comprehensive list of all authorized physicians in the Kingdom. The list includes doctors’ specialties and places of work, making it easier to find each physician. The app also contains details on authorized medications available at pharmacies, along with their prices. Another useful feature is the ability to ask medical questions and receive replies from physicians, booking an appointment for Salmaniya Medical Complex pharmacy for home delivery of medical prescriptions and view appointments at Salmaniya Medical Complex and King Hamad University Hospital, in addition to other eServicesin addition to other eServices.

The Sehati app is available for Android and iOS and can be downloaded from the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps.

For inquiries, visit the National Suggestions and Complaints System (Tawasul) available via the National Portal, bahrain.bh, download the Tawasul app from the eGovernment Apps Store, bahrain.bh/apps, or call the Government Services Contact Center on 80008001. To receive updates on the latest news and developments, follow the iGA’s social media channels @iGAbahrain.

For more information, please visit the National Portal, bahrain.bh.