Booster shots approved for those 18+ who were vaccinated with second dose of Astrazeneca (Covishield) at least six months ago

The National Medical Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus (COVID-19) has approved the Astrazeneca covishield booster shot for those 18 and over who had their second dose of the AstraZeneca (Covishield) vaccine at least six months ago.

The Taskforce clarified that those aged 60+ and who are immunocompromised and had their second dose of AstraZeneca (Covishield) at least six months ago, also have the option to receive either Pfizer-BioNTech as a booster shot or the same type of vaccination as their first and second dose.

The Taskfroce stated that the vaccination protocols have been developed in line with the Kingdom of Bahrain’s stringent efforts to combat the COVID-19 and maintain the health and safety of all.

Eligible individuals can register for a booster shot by visiting the Ministry of Health’s website on healthalert.gov.bh, or via the BeAware application.