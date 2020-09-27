Monday, September 28, 2020
BRAVE BTEA

BRAVE CF and BTEA partner for Kombat Kingdom series

BRAVE Kombat Federation, the biggest sports-brand in Bahraini history, is partnered up with the Bahrain Tourism & Exhibitions Authority to showcase to BRAVE Nation fans around the world the best the Kingdom has to offer.

The BTEA has been established with the scope of work including all sectors related to national tourism affairs, and its partnership with BRAVE CF looks to further strengthen the Kingdom as an important tourism attraction on a regional and international level.

BRAVE CF has been an advocate of Bahrain’s tourism sector by bringing several international competitions to the Kingdom and providing its worldwide fanbase with further information on the nation, while promoting its core messages, taking the Kingdom’s flag around the globe and promoting the messages of goodwill and hospitality across the world.

BRAVE Combat Federation is delighted to partner with the Bahrain Tourism & Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) for the Kombat Kingdom series where fighters from all corners of the world will descend upon the Kingdom of Bahrain for the three weeks Series and their own fanbases, as well as martial artists fans from all continents, will have their eyes firmly on Bahrain.

Previous articleBusiness ventures from Thailand continues in The Kingdom of Bahrain
Next articleREACH Behavior and Development Center opened

RELATED ARTICLES

Inside Bahrain

REACH Behavior and Development Center opened

Cabinet Affairs Minister Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Mutawa has inaugurated the "REACH Behavior and Development Center for Children with Autism and Developmental Delay", the...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Bahraini hero Hamza Kooheji beats Aidan James and edges closer to a BRAVE CF title shot

Bahrain’s own Hamza Kooheji earned perhaps the biggest victory of his career as he walked away with a split decision win over Aidan James,...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain’s presence in the European Market to Achieve The Kingdom 2030 Vision

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs has received, in the presence...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

HM King addresses United Nations General Assembly

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa has delivered Bahrain’s address to the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Education Minister participates in virtual meeting

Minister of Education Dr. Majid bin Ali Al Nuaimi participated in the Arab Education Ministers meeting on endorsing the document of developing education in...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

The National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) provided an update on the COVID-19 response in the Kingdom

The National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) today held a press conference at the Crown Prince Centre for Training and Medical Research...
Read more

MOST READ

SCE launches training course for radiological and nuclear emergencies

Inside Bahrain
The Supreme Council for Environment (SCE)’s CEO Dr. Mohammed Mubarak bin Dainah, launched the national training course on responding to radiological and nuclear emergencies. The...
Read more
PR This Week

Business ventures from Thailand continues in The Kingdom of Bahrain

Since the outbreak of Covid-19 that has unleash an economic downfall, Thai business collaborations continues, expanding business ties between The Kingdom of BAHRAIN AND...
Sports This Week

BRAVE CF 42 full fight card released with 12 nations represented and the Flyweight Tournament quarter-finals

BRAVE Combat Federation returns to the Kingdom of Bahrain, for the second consecutive week with BRAVE CF 42, on September 24th. The promotion released the full...
PR This Week

Gulf Air Resumes Direct Flights to Dhaka

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announces that it has resumed its direct flights to and from Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal...
Inside Bahrain

REACH Behavior and Development Center opened

Cabinet Affairs Minister Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Mutawa has inaugurated the "REACH Behavior and Development Center for Children with Autism and Developmental Delay", the...
Inside Bahrain

Health Ministry: target of 6000 volunteers reached

A total of 6000 people hailing from different nationalities have volunteered for the phase III COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials. The Ministry of Health has announced...
Inside Bahrain

GLOMAT – The First Thai-Bahrain Hybrid Virtual Business Meeting

The Royal Thai Embassy, in cooperation with the Office of SMEs Promotion (OSMEP) Thailand, Institution of Small and Medium Enterprises Development of Thailand and...
PR This Week

BD 150,000 ‘Shop & Win’ anniversary bonanza

Lulu Hypermarket is celebrating its 13th anniversary of being a retail leader in the Kingdom of Bahrain with a grand ‘Shop and Win’ e-raffle...
Inside Bahrain

Bahraini hero Hamza Kooheji beats Aidan James and edges closer to a BRAVE CF title shot

Bahrain’s own Hamza Kooheji earned perhaps the biggest victory of his career as he walked away with a split decision win over Aidan James,...
Inside Bahrain

stc Bahrain, the first telecom operator in Bahrain to offer Roadside Assistance and Home Assistance services

stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, is the first telecom operator in Bahrain to venture into Roadside Assistance and Home Assistance services, expanding its...
iGA

Driver License and Vehicle Certificates Can Now Be Issued Via Bahrain.bh!

Having earlier introduced a number of traffic services such as Payment of Traffic Conventions and Issuance of International Driving Licenses, the National Portal bahrain.bh...
Spotlight

Towards Creating Career Opportunities: Interview with Pakiza Abdulrahman

Bahrain Economic Development Board is an investment promotion agency chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme...
Inside Bahrain

The National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) provided an update on the COVID-19 response in the Kingdom

The National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) today held a press conference at the Crown Prince Centre for Training and Medical Research...
Inside Bahrain

Volunteering for Humanity: The phase III clinical trials in the Kingdom

The phase III clinical trials are being conducted in the Kingdom in collaboration with Abu-Dhabi based G42 Healthcare using a vaccine developed by Sinopharm...
PR This Week

The Avenues-Bahrain 3rd Year Anniversary Celebration

The Avenues-Bahrain is celebrating its 3rd year anniversary since opening its doors to the public on the 29th of October 2017. The Avenues –...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Gulf Air Dhaka Amman Saudi Arabia

Gulf Air proudly resumes direct flights to and from Saudi Arabia

REACH

REACH Behavior and Development Center opened

Bahrain Thailand Business

Business ventures from Thailand continues in The Kingdom of Bahrain

Rashid Renewable Energy

The Sustainable Energy Authority, and Rashid Equestrian & Horse Racing Club...